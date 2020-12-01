Adaptive products and adaptive lifestyles go hand in hand. Our annual Consumer Guide shows you the tech — and the techniques — for living fully on wheels.
To inspire you and to personalize our consumer guide, we broke down our annual product listings into seven categories and asked a peer from our community to helm each section. Think of them as guides to the Consumer Guide.
The smarter technology gets, the more overwhelming it is. But the right products and setups put you back in control of your home and hobbies. Mike Franz offers some choices to get you started.
Sometimes the most useful gadget is also the simplest one with the least moving parts. Engineer Stefan Henry shares his strategies for finding the best tools to make everyday life smoother and more enjoyable.
There’s more to a healthy lifestyle as a wheelchair user than doctor visits and prescriptions. Kristina Rhodes offers mindful, alternative solutions to boost your body’s baselines and help you feel your best.
Take back the road with an accessible vehicle that makes you happy. Randall Duchesneau tells how he relearned to drive, chose his ride and made it his own. Yes, minivans can be cool.
It’s easier than ever to take a shot at becoming a social media star or simply to produce your story for an online audience. Broadcaster Paul Amadeus Lane recommends affordable, professional gear to get you started.
