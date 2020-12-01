Position and Protection

As soon as I had the opportunity to try out my first pair of rigid side guards, I was hooked. Now, they are an integral part of my chair as they enable a snug fit in my wheelchair. Case in point: I wear a 34-inch pants waist, and I fit perfectly into a 14-inch-wide chair.

In addition to enabling a snug fit, rigid side guards help keep you centered in your chair, and protect clothing from dirt, water, and “wheel wear.” Also, they help prevent side-to-side movement, which may reduce tissue shear, thus helping avoid skin breakdown. In a perfect world, side guards should be ordered as an on-chair accessory. However, they can be added and easily installed on many chairs. MSRP prices start around $120 a pair — but you can often get them for less when you order through an online company such as Sportaid or DME Hub.

More Efficient Propulsion

Switching to an ergonomic hand rim helps add pushing and stopping power, and can alleviate hand and wrist strain. There are quite a few good push rim options.

Some wheelers with limited hand function are fans of RibGrips. These are ergonomic wheelchair hand rim covers made out of soft rib discs that provide good traction and wear resistance with an MSRP of $149.99.

My push rims of choice are TC (for Tactical Control) hand rims by Spinergy. TC rims have an embossed texture surface, kind of like a small diamond plate, which is a secret of their performance. They provide great traction for pushing, good braking power on downhills, are easy on the hands and don’t cause friction heating. Also, they’re lightweight — 1.1 pounds for a 6-tab 24-inch rim. They don’t leave marks on skin or clothing, are easy to clean and are made of stainless steel, which is significantly tougher and more scratch-resistant than aluminum push rims.

After two years of pushing my TC rims, they still look new. And I have yet to have a hand-slicing bur appear on the rim, something that happens all too often when aluminum push rims brush a rock, curb or fall during car transfers. The MSRP is $399 per pair.

Another push rim option to consider, especially if wrist or hand pain is an issue, is the Natural Fit Surge LT, recently purchased by Permobil. The key to the Surge LT is an oval shape that provides a wider area to grab, which is easier on the wrist, fingers and thumb, and provides a greater surface area for easy braking. At the top of an LT rim is a Gription Strip — a rubber strip for superior pushing traction with minimal effort. Made out of aluminum, LT rims weigh 1.25 pound per rim and MSRP is $340 per pair.