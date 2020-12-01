For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a member of the media so I could get my voice out and share the stories of other people. Before I was paralyzed, back in high school in the early ’90s, I took adult radio and TV production classes to start learning what it took to run, operate and host radio and television programs.

Many years later, after my injury, I decided to apply to the Academy of Radio & Television Broadcasting in Huntington Beach, California. When I first contacted the school about attending, they weren’t sure that I would be able to do what was needed to graduate. Instead of focusing on all the things I could do, and all the skills I brought to the profession, they got hung up on the difficulties I would face splicing audio tape — working a razor with my quad hands was a dangerous proposition. I assured them that I was willing to take the risk and eventually we found a path forward. Long story short, I graduated and got my first job at CBS Radio at KFWB in Los Angeles as the news production assistant.

That was my route to joining the media, but your journey will inevitably be different — and likely easier. Thanks to technology and widespread changes in the industry, anyone with a passion can find their place in today’s diverse media landscape. Now you can learn everything by watching how-to videos on YouTube or reaching out on social media to members of the media. The way technology has evolved, with a good computer setup and a few additional tools you can build your own home studio setup and churn out high-quality videos, podcasts or whatever you want to do.

We have reached the time where you no longer have to be hired by a TV or radio station to make money and build a career in the media. There are a number of streaming options that can be monetized, and many streaming stars are making more money than people in traditional media jobs.

I keep busy with a healthy mix of old and new media work. I host two weekly shows for the local ABC radio affiliate — the Entertainment Zone and the Tech Zone — both of which are available on streaming video. I also host two regular podcasts, United Spinal’s United on Wheels, and Abilities Zone for the Abilities Expo (yes, I have a thing for zones). Between the four shows, I probably spend 30 to 40 hours a week prepping, interviewing and editing — all from the cozy confines of my bedroom-turned-studio.

One of the things I love about what I do is using my voice to talk about whatever I want. You can do the same. If you want to talk about the challenges that you face every day, you can do it. If you and your caregiver want to do a show together about your working relationship, you can do it. If you want to do a show about how much you love your pet and some tricks that you taught him, you can do it.