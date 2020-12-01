It may not be a Maserati, but my customized Chrysler Pacifica with BraunAbility conversion is something I can not only use, but enjoy. It expresses my personality, gives me the freedom and independence of being back behind the wheel, and brings a smile to my face every time I see it in the driveway.

It took me 10 years from the time of my injury to learn to drive, pick out my ride and make it my own. Here’s how I did it.

Learning to Drive (Again)

Learning to drive again can be a long road, and for me, a C5-6 quad who uses a power chair, it took several years. It can also be expensive depending on the level of adaptations you need. It’s worth inquiring with your state Voc Rehab to see if they will help pay for driver training and vehicle modification. Another option is to set up a fund through a site like Help Hope Live, where people can provide tax-deductible donations to your campaign. It’s kind of like GoFundMe, except it’s a reputable nonprofit for people with SCI and contributions are tax-deductible.

Once your funding is secure, finding the right driving instructor is essential. Talk with your peers, ask the staff at your local rehabilitation hospital or check the Association for Driver Rehabilitation Specialists member directory to find instructors in your area. Be sure they have worked with people at your level of injury and have the appropriate driving equipment available for you to use.

I signed up for driver training courses through Moss Rehab in the Philadelphia area as soon as I was out of inpatient rehabilitation. The first system I tried was the electronic gas and brake by Electronic Mobility Controls. It had a mini-steering wheel that sat in front of my chest. Turns out this is a pretty common setup for high-level quads and requires very little strength and mobility to operate. It’s like using a joystick on a power wheelchair. This system works for many people, but it requires costly adaptations to the vehicle and I wanted to explore other options. I also was having a difficult time not being able to “feel the brake.” I’d try to slightly touch the brake but often came to a screeching halt.

The next system I tried was the Scott Driving System, which is a purely mechanical adaptation that would allow me to still feel the vehicle and gauge how much pressure I was putting on the brake. This system was unlike anything I had seen or heard about before. It allowed me to drive using just my right arm by “airplane-ing” — making a similar motion to the one kids make when they turn their arms into airplanes and pretend to fly around the room. Due to my injury I could airplane right, but could not always airplane left (I can supinate, but can’t pronate my arms). The Scott Driving System is a really interesting and clean interface, but not the right one for me.

It’s important to make sure we have regained as much strength and functional independence as we can, because that dramatically influences the level of vehicle modifications we need. Trying the Scott Driving System helped me realize I needed to get a lot stronger before taking up driving again.

Ten years and several stints of outpatient physical therapy later, I tried again. This time I was able to use a regular-sized steering wheel with a tri-pin grip. They were able to put the steering wheel on “reduced effort,” which makes it easier to turn. So as long as I was able to make the motion of turning a full-sized steering wheel, I no longer needed the steering column modified for a mini-steering wheel. In addition to reducing my needed modifications and costs, this would make it much easier for nondisabled drivers to drive my van and help out on long trips.

While attending an Abilities Expo to do more research, I discovered Drive-Master. This system uses a mechanical pull/push gas/brake with a modified vacuum braking system that requires less effort to depress the brake pedal. Since I’d strengthened my left arm through physical therapy, I wanted to give it a shot. I visited Drive-Master’s headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and they let me try their vehicle. I had not been able to find this specific braking system at any of the local adaptive driving schools, and I wanted to try it.

I’m so glad I did. The controls fit under the steering column and there was still plenty of clearance for my knees. I could depress the brake with my arm fully extended with movement from my shoulder, so I didn’t need the use of any triceps. The brake was easy to push and hold, I could feel the vehicle, and I no longer had any concerns about stopping short. I was finally comfortable behind the wheel.