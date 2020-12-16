Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEWS



After years of emotional support dogs, pigs and even peacocks being allowed to ride for free on commercial airlines, the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued new rules to rein in abuse of access laws. Now all animals except service dogs “trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability” will have to follow the same rules as pets if they’re to get on a plane.

TRENDING

Cole Syndor and Charisma Jamison, the pair behind the popular YouTube channel about life as an “interabled” couple, recently scored a wedding write-up in The New York Times. The publicity for authentic disability content is certainly nice, but we have one important question: What do you think of the term “interabled”? Answer our one-second survey here.

BLOG

While the pressure to meet conventional standards of beauty and health are strong for everyone, Erica Mones argues that the weight of diet culture is felt even more by disabled women. She shares her own journey and thoughts on eating disorders, mental health, compulsive exercise and the dangers of body conformity.

PRO TIPS

If an adapted vehicle is going to cost you as much as a sports car, you might as well trick it out a little. Randall Duchesneau takes you through his automotive journey, from figuring out what adaptive driving system works best for him, to selecting a vehicle, to customizing it to his own personal style. A Chrysler Pacifica with interior LEDs, 22-inch rims and racing red brake calipers — why not?

Sometimes, increasing your independence at home can be simpler than you think. “A good tool doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. It just has to effectively do what you need it to,” writes engineer and C5 quad Stefan Henry. He shares a few of his favorites, from a classic key holder to a spiked cutting board, to a device that offers streamlined control over smart devices, and more.

Wheelchair user and personal trainer Ben Clark is an expert on designing fun and intense workouts that you can do with a minimum of gear. He shares his essential home gym equipment (broom handle, anyone?) that can help you get fit without leaving the house or breaking the bank.

