.

As a C5-6 quadriplegic who lives independently in New York City, I have a deep appreciation for tools that empower me to do the things I want to do and live the life I want to live. And as a mechanical engineer and the CEO of Level the Curve, a company focused on making adaptive products for people with disabilities, I’m constantly working to understand other people’s needs and to devise solutions that address them.

A good tool doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. It just has to effectively do what you need it to. For example, one of the best tools I own is the wooden sliding board I use to transfer. I still have the same one I got when I left rehab 15 years ago. It’s such a simple device, but without it, I can’t get out of bed.

I’ve always had a creative spark and a desire to invent things to help people, and when I got injured I shifted my focus to developing tools and solutions for people with disabilities. I saw the need for innovative solutions that didn’t break the bank. It was disheartening that even seemingly simple cuffs and devices were often beyond my budget.

I got a degree in mechanical engineering and started Level the Curve with some friends to fix these problems. We focus on user-first and universal design and take pride in taking the time to talk with people to figure out their problems and how we can solve them.

Our EZ Adapt Eating Tool grew out of this philosophy. I saw that one of my good quad friends was having a hard time holding utensils and eating. He needed something, I made it, and now he uses it all the time. That we came up with a solution that works for lots of other people too is an added benefit.

Following this same approach can help you find and devise the tools you need. You don’t need a degree in mechanical engineering to come up with great solutions, and these days, thanks to the internet, it’s easier than ever to connect with engineers and fabricators to bring your visions to life.

If you’re having trouble finding tools that work for you, take advantage of all the knowledge and lived experience of our community. Find a mentor or a peer who has been rolling around longer than you and see what works for them and what they suggest. A good occupational therapist can also be a great source for finding that one-in-a-million object that you can only find on one website in the deepest, darkest corners of the internet.

The prospect of living independently or even just improving your quality of life can be super daunting, but with the right tools, both are attainable. Never stop working to make things better and always be on the lookout for problems that need fixing and tools that might get the job done. Here are five tools that have made a huge difference in my life.