“The prospect of living independently or even just improving your quality of life can be super-daunting, but with the right tools, both are attainable.”

Stefan Henry is a mechanical engineer and businessman with a passion for helping people through innovation. A C5-6 quadriplegic, he cofounded Level the Curve
to develop adaptive products for people with disabilities and is active in the New York City SCI community.

Stefan Henry

As a C5-6 quadriplegic who lives independently in New York City, I have a deep appreciation for tools that empower me to do the things I want to do and live the life I want to live. And as a mechanical engineer and the CEO of Level the Curve, a company focused on making adaptive products for people with disabilities, I’m constantly working to understand other people’s needs and to devise solutions that address them.

A good tool doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. It just has to effectively do what you need it to. For example, one of the best tools I own is the wooden sliding board I use to transfer. I still have the same one I got when I left rehab 15 years ago. It’s such a simple device, but without it, I can’t get out of bed.

I’ve always had a creative spark and a desire to invent things to help people, and when I got injured I shifted my focus to developing tools and solutions for people with disabilities. I saw the need for innovative solutions that didn’t break the bank. It was disheartening that even seemingly simple cuffs and devices were often beyond my budget.

I got a degree in mechanical engineering and started Level the Curve with some friends to fix these problems. We focus on user-first and universal design and take pride in taking the time to talk with people to figure out their problems and how we can solve them.

Our EZ Adapt Eating Tool grew out of this philosophy. I saw that one of my good quad friends was having a hard time holding utensils and eating. He needed something, I made it, and now he uses it all the time. That we came up with a solution that works for lots of other people too is an added benefit.

Following this same approach can help you find and devise the tools you need. You don’t need a degree in mechanical engineering to come up with great solutions, and these days, thanks to the internet, it’s easier than ever to connect with engineers and fabricators to bring your visions to life.

If you’re having trouble finding tools that work for you, take advantage of all the knowledge and lived experience of our community. Find a mentor or a peer who has been rolling around longer than you and see what works for them and what they suggest. A good occupational therapist can also be a great source for finding that one-in-a-million object that you can only find on one website in the deepest, darkest corners of the internet.

The prospect of living independently or even just improving your quality of life can be super daunting, but with the right tools, both are attainable. Never stop working to make things better and always be on the lookout for problems that need fixing and tools that might get the job done. Here are five tools that have made a huge difference in my life.

Hole In One Key Holder:

One of the “keys” to living alone in New York City was figuring out a way to independently access my house. Before I found the Ableware Hole In One Key Holder, sometimes it would take me half an hour to open the door or get my mail. Using this makes it easy to place and turn the key in the lock. If you can raise your arm and fit your hand inside the appropriate part you don’t even need wrist function to be able to use it.

Buy It: https://www.amazon.com/Ableware-Hole-In-One-Key-Holder-Red/dp/B00ETA8SY2

Homecraft Reflex Knives:

With my limited hand function, handling knives is hard and sometimes unsafe. The Homecraft Reflex knives solve that problem with an easy to grip, contoured handle, a sharp blade and a design that minimizes how much force you need to cut. The stainless steel knives are lightweight and can be used safely with one hand.

Buy It: https://www.healthproductsforyou.com/p-homecraft-reflex-knives.html

Kitchen Spread Board with Spikes:

I’ve been cooking a lot in order to save money and be safer during quarantine, and this spiked cutting board has been essential. Holding food down and cutting is really difficult for me, as I can’t put much pressure downwards and whatever I’m cutting is constantly sliding around. The spikes hold whatever I need to cut — like onions, chicken or apples — and make it much easier for me to make dishes, like my signature garlic shrimp.

Buy It: bit.ly/39hmVSy

EZ Adapt Eating Tool:

The signature product of my company’s EZ Adapt line allows anyone with limited dexterity to independently use an array of utensils without any assistance. The design was inspired by the needs of my quad friends who wanted something functional, affordable and sleek. With our eating tool I can place utensils and pick up food with ease.

Buy It: levelthecurve.com/ez-adapt/eating-tool

Broadlink RM4 Pro:

Since we’re all spending so much time at home these days, why not make it as easy as possible to control everything in your home? My Broadlink infrared remote controller has made my life 10 times easier in quarantine. Depending on which model you buy, you can control up to 15 or 20 devices all from an app on your cell phone. I can work my air conditioner, televisions, humidifier and more. I use it every day. If you connect with Alexa or Google Home you can turn stuff on using your voice alone.

Buy It: amazon.com/BroadLink-Universal-Learning-Entertainment-Compatible/dp/B083LBMX64

I hope you find these products useful! If you’d like to ask me more questions, you can contact me at stefanhenry@levelthecurve.com. Check out my company and message us if you want adaptive devices created to fit your needs at www.levelthecurve.com.