Adaptive products and adaptive lifestyles go hand in hand. Our annual Consumer Guide shows you the tech — and the techniques — for living fully on wheels.
ADAPTATIONS, TOOLS & TECH
Gear Hacks: Invent your way to greater independence with some simple home solutions.
Beat Bedrest: Maximize your time spent in bed with these products and ideas.
Freedom Bed: For people worried about skin issues and turning, the Freedom Bed could live up to its name.
Video Doorbells: Reviews of the latest from Nest and Ring.
HEALTH & HYGIENE
Me and My Obi: The true story of a man and his handy feeding robot.
Food & Mood: Avoid depression with these simple diet ideas.
FITNESS & SPORTS
Para Karate: A passion rediscovered, a purpose found. No kicks needed.
Muscle Stim Made Easy: Powerdot is changing the e-stim game.
MOBILITY & SEATING
Mount This: Stay active with the latest options for mounting products to your chair.
Mobility Roundup: Chairs, seats, wheels — see what’s new, cool and on the market.
DISABILITY SERVICES
Citizen Science: Play a fun, integral role helping scientists and researchers solve the world’s problems.
Employment: The American Association of People with Disabilities unveils the best places to work, and BraunAbility launches its Drive for Inclusion.
SCITrials.org: Finding an SCI clinical trial that’s right for you has never been easier.
AUTOMOTIVE
Live the #Vanlife: What you need to live on the road.
NMEDA’s Dealer Locator: A useful tool if you’re looking to purchase a modified vehicle or equipment to modify your own.
DISABILITY MEDIA
Submerged: A look behind the scenes of a new film documenting one woman’s quest to find herself after SCI.