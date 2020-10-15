Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

When the pandemic turned dining out into a gamble with her health, novice cook Katie Pennick found herself with a lot to learn in the kitchen. The experience led her to start a new YouTube show, Cooking in a Wheelchair, which focuses on what she calls “low-effort” meals that minimize prep and cleanup or have built-in rest breaks. Check it out if you need new recipe ideas or tips for tackling some of the challenges of cooking while seated.

What has four legs, walks like a Gila monster and rescues wheelchair users from inaccessible buildings? No, this isn’t a joke. It’s Hyundai’s new idea for an “ultimate mobility vehicle.” This fun and freaky-looking contraption uses a combination of wheels and articulating limbs to traverse terrain that an ordinary car would never be able to. Seems like a rather far-fetched way around a concrete ramp, but Lexus made a real-deal hoverboard a few years ago, so who knows what’s next? Join the NM Facebook conversation about it here.

You’re in the middle of an important work meeting, class or date, and all of a sudden you get the feeling: a little metal in your mouth, some tingling on the back of your head. Autonomic dysreflexia is on its way — what do you do? Here’s a quick story of how one high quad managed to maintain the delicate balancing act of living well while managing the unavoidable realities of disability life.

Whether you’re more comfortable with Windows or Mac, Android or iPhone, there are accessibility solutions that can help increase independence and productivity, whatever your function. Todd Stabelfeldt gives a rundown of his personal and workplace computing setups — from a mouth-controlled mouse, to voice dictation and home automation — that allow him to get the most out of his world.

If you’re a wheelchair user, getting your caster in the door to quality employment can seem a bit daunting. Aaron Broverman looks at how Year Up ­— a diversity employment nonprofit that offers enrollees a year of concentrated vocational training for entry-level positions in an array of professions — is learning to bring more people with disabilities into its programs.

