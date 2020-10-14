Like everyone else around the world, London-based Katie Pennick found herself cooking a lot more when COVID-19 turned going out to eat into a gamble with her health. The experience led her to start a new YouTube show, Cooking in a Wheelchair, which focuses on what she calls “low-effort” meals that minimize steps and clean up, avoid too much chopping and intensive prep work, or have built-in rest breaks. If you need new recipe ideas or tips for tackling some of the challenges of cooking while seated, it’s worth a follow — Pennick is a pleasure to hang out with, and her background in broadcast journalism shines through in the show’s production. Check out the first episode, “The Basics (with Gnocchi)” below.