Like everyone else around the world, London-based Katie Pennick found herself cooking a lot more when COVID-19 turned going out to eat into a gamble with her health. The experience led her to start a new YouTube show, Cooking in a Wheelchair, which focuses on what she calls “low-effort” meals that minimize steps and clean up, avoid too much chopping and intensive prep work, or have built-in rest breaks. If you need new recipe ideas or tips for tackling some of the challenges of cooking while seated, it’s worth a follow — Pennick is a pleasure to hang out with, and her background in broadcast journalism shines through in the show’s production. Check out the first episode, “The Basics (with Gnocchi)” below.
Enjoyed this. Especially the bubbly personality. Also a suggested tip : have a mirror glued to the underneath of the overhead canopy above your cooking pot. This allows you to see into your pot while cooking.