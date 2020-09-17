Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEWS

Last week, the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation announced Reveca Torres, Andrea Dalzell and Dr. Brian Kwon as the winners of its inaugural Visionary Prize. The award? A jaw-dropping $1 million each to use as they please. Torres is a board member for United Spinal Association while Dalzell is a member of the New York City chapter. Check out what these amazing leaders plan to do with the money here.

PHOTO ISSUE

Over the past couple of years, Nolan Ryan Trowe has been shedding light on ordinary life with a disability, getting his work published in the New York Times as well as receiving Getty Images’ first-ever Disability-Focused Creative Bursary. “There’s such a lack of real imagery of people with disabilities regardless of what their race or economic status or country they’re from or whatever it may be,” Trowe says. His beautiful, gritty images are changing that, and we’re thrilled to showcase his work here.

TRENDING



If you need a smile — and who doesn’t these days — please take 30 seconds to watch this video of a random European guy having way too much fun in his power chair, sliding and drifting across a wet tile patio like he’s in souped-up rally car. Any readers have these kind of driving skills? If so, we want to see it.

PRO TIPS



Kirk Williams has taken gorgeous photographs everywhere from his backyard to the far side of the earth, and now he pulls back the curtain to give advice on tools that can help you do the same. Learn about accessories that can make traditional cameras more accessible and disability-friendly methods for getting pro-quality photos from your smartphone.

Our editor, Ian Ruder, has tried many times, unsuccessfully, to keep a regular journal. But the isolation and disruption of daily routines brought by pandemic purgatory gave him the time he needed to finally make journaling stick. To his surprise, the absurdity of chronicling life in a time when there’s little to document other than the number of days he’s worn the same sweatshirt gave him just the therapeutic outlet he needed.

