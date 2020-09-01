In today’s social media-driven world, where Facebook, Instagram and TikTok reign supreme, it comes as no surprise that knowing how to take good photos is more popular — and more important — than ever before. Whether you own a DSLR or a smartphone, here are six photography tips I’ve developed over the years to help you become a better photographer on wheels.

No Dexterity, No Problem

Not having enough finger movement to press the shutter button on my camera, I’ve resorted to using a remote shutter to take photos. Using a camera with remote shutter capabilities gives me the ability to use my mouth for shutter control. I use my teeth or tongue to compress the remote shutter — halfway for focus and completely to take the photo. This frees my hands to hold the camera where I want the shot.