Ubee Nutrition, the makers of ProFlow for UTI prevention, is offering free vitamin C to New Mobility readers and members of United Spinal Association.

“We are experiencing the most challenging of times. It’s imperative for us to support one another. This is our way to help,” says Ubee’s Mary Twohey, who is quadriplegic. “We have a personal connection with New Mobility and the disability community.”

To receive your free vitamin C:

1. Go to www.ubeenutrition.com

2. Click on shop and scroll down to the search box.

3. Enter “free vitamin C” in the search box.

4. Click on the free vitamin C and add it to your cart. The bottle will have 120 capsules, which is a 60 day supply.

5. Use coupon code “NMfreeC” when checking out. There will be no charge for the shipping.

Having a healthy level of vitamin C helps in the prevention of catching viruses, but please take only as directed.