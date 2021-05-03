Finding a way to protect your shoulders is a priority for many manual wheelchair users. The human body is not built to push a wheelchair and our shoulders take most of the punishment. The SMOOV One by Alber is a new rear-mounted power assist wheel that can be attached to both rigid and folding wheelchairs. It aims to reduce stress on our shoulders and make it easier to push our wheelchairs. At the time of this review, I was dealing with cartilage damage in my left shoulder and knew I needed to find a way to protect my shoulders. I decided to put the SMOOV One to the test.

Typically, a technician from a DME provider would install the SMOOV One, but COVID restrictions prevented that. Nevertheless, my aide was able to install the 16-pound unit in about 20 minutes by attaching a mounting bracket to my wheelchair’s camber tube. The only tricky part was getting the bracket perfectly centered and making sure that the locking mechanism was at the proper height so the