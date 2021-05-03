How Our Community Stays Sane in Crazy Times



Nancy Hanson felt like she was being held hostage. Alan Moonsammy battled depression. Nadine Boyce struggled with anxiousness and isolation. Claudia Grubler was terrified. For each of these wheelchair users, and for the majority of the world’s population, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year triggered a range of potentially harmful emotions along with challenging new logistical obstacles and a maddening uncertainty that combined to threaten our sanity. Over a year late