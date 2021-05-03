Avoiding the Pitfalls of Caregiver Comparison

Q. I am a low-level quadriplegic and I require assistance from attendants for my morning and evening care. Gina has worked as my sole attendant for two years and is intimately familiar with my routine. She talked to me about the importance of having a backup attendant and suggested her friend Susan, who recently received her certified nursing assistant certificate and wants extra work. Finding reliable and capable attendants is challenging and having a recommendation from Gina made the task easier. I interviewed Susan and outlined my care needs and the related light housekeeping associated with the position. Susan accepted the job and started working for me the following week. But I soon found out that having multiple attendants presents tricky personal dynamics.

I work from home, so my morning routine is set, except when I have an early meeting or a medical appointment. On those days, I wake up earlier, but the sheer volume and nature of my morning care routine requires a