For far too many years, spinal cord injury researchers have failed to include disabled people in their studies as anything but subjects. Fortunately, that’s changing as more people with SCI/D participate in consumer advisory boards and other human-focused approaches. They are designing surveys, focusing on goals and giving key input before a solution that impacts them is completely designed and ready to submit for approval.

Whether it’s creating products, designing treatments or collecting data, people with SCI are increasingly involved in all aspects of research. Their vast experience, expertise and real-life knowledge are informing approaches — before funding is wasted or unrealistic conclusions are reached.

It Takes a Team