There’s nothing quite like the relationship between a wheelchair user and their service dog. We want to see your best photos of you and your pup so we can share them in New Mobility!

Entries for our first-ever service dog photo contest are due by April 30, and finalists will be featured in New Mobility print and digital platforms. The contest winner will receive $500 and be announced in an upcoming issue of the magazine. In order to help you increase your chances of winning, here are a few tips for the types of photos we are looking for and how to get a great shot:

• We want to see you, your dog and your wheelchair in the photo.

• Strive for dynamic, original images. The fresher the better — break stereotypes.

• Photographers: As a general rule, shoot at the eye level of your subject. Too high an angle gives the impression of “looking down” on someone. Too low an angle can make feet and legs appear disproportionately large.

• Choose angles that emphasize the person more than the wheelchair (but we still want to see the wheelchair). Instead of posing for the shot straight-on, angle your chair a bit.

• Pay attention to lighting. If you are shooting outside, try to shoot in the early morning or late afternoon, or on a cloudy day. Mid-day sunlight caus