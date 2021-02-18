Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

TRENDING

If you like to transfer into a car instead of rolling into a van, there’s no getting around the fact that breaking down your wheelchair and pulling it in with you is a pain. Maybe that’s why this video showing a robotic arm that extends from various types of hatchbacks, grabs your wheelchair and lifts it into the back of your car in about 30 seconds already has 1.5 million views.