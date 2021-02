In season 3 of the Netflix hit Cobra Kai, everyone’s favorite reformed karate instructor, Johnny Lawrence, shows off his unorthodox approach to rehab when high school crane-kicker Miguel Diaz sustains an SCI. Johnny tries motivating his prime student to heal by lighting his shoelaces on fire and dangling swimsuit magazines just out of his reach. Does it work? Of course it does, it’s Hollywood! Mat Barton and Adam Cooper break down how Johnny and Miguel beat SCI.