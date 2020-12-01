Our health is one of the most important factors when it comes to our quality of life. Sometimes, living with paralysis and managing related conditions can make maintaining optimal wellness more challenging, but the good news is that there are plenty of options out there that can support your health and healing. Whether you’re new to the rolling life and trying to find balance or just looking for a way to feel better, the following products and practices can help you along on your journey.

Acupuncture, Yoga and Therapeutic Massage

Acupuncture, adaptive yoga and therapeutic massage usually involve a practitioner or instructor. The internet is a great resource for finding these services in your local area. When searching, be sure to read reviews and also call to verify the location is accessible. Some practitioners may even offer special sessions or have unique knowledge for people with spinal cord injuries or limited mobility.

Acupuncture is a complementary medicine practice that originated in China and has been practiced for thousands of years. A majority of acupuncture treatments used today are still based on Chinese medicine and the belief that disease and illness are a result of disruptions or blockages of energy within the body. Today, acupuncture is increasingly being used in Western medicine and hospital settings.

If you’ve never tried acupuncture, you may be wondering what it can help with. While pain is often the reason that people seek out the treatment, there are many other benefits. Because acupuncture can release tension and create a calming effect, reduced muscle spasms can be a welcome benefit experienced by people with paralysis. It can also help with stress management, improved sleep, allergies and women’s health.

While the cost for acupuncture can vary, the typical fee per session ranges from $50 to $100, depending on location and if the practitioner is certified in Chinese medicine in addition to acupuncture.

Adaptive yoga is another great option to support your overall wellness. Benefits can include increased flexibility and muscle strength, improved respiration and energy, a more-balanced metabolism, weight reduction, and circulatory health. An instructor who has experience guiding wheelchair users in their practice may assist us in stretching and repositioning our bodies to achieve a greater amount of movement.

Again, prices for yoga will vary, averaging $15-$25 for group sessions and between $30 and $70 for one-on-one. If cost or transportation is an issue, try searching YouTube for “adaptive yoga” and you’ll find all sorts of videos geared towards those who practice from a seated position. Remember, any movement can be good for your body. Find more articles about adaptive yoga at newmobility.com/?s=yoga.

Another practice to reduce pain and improve range of motion is therapeutic massage, which can be covered by health insurance or workman’s compensation in some cases. Therapeutic massage can release tension, relax muscles, increase blood and lymph circulation, and impart a sense of calm. It can also improve or alleviate many symptoms related to SCI, including spasms, pain, poor digestion and more. For a disability-specific article about massage, see newmobility.com/2012/09/massage-and-disability-an-alternative-therapy/

Probiotics and CBD

It can be overwhelming trying to decide which supplements we should include in our wellness routine. There are two, though, that can have significant benefits for conditions that are often related to SCI and paralysis: probiotics and CBD. But how do you select the best and most effective products?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are beneficial for our bodies, especially our digestive systems. Often called “helpful” bacteria, probiotics help fight off “harmful” bacteria, creating more wellness and balance within our bodies. And, while probiotics can be good for just about everyone, they are especially important for people who have been on antibiotics often in their life. When antibiotics are introduced in our system, they attack all bacteria — including the good stuff that we need to maintain optimal health and a strong immune system.

When shopping for a probiotic, the most important factors to consider are the quality of the product and choosing the right strain. The most common probiotics come from two groups of bacteria, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Consult your doctor or naturopath to see which strains would be most beneficial for your body and needs. The average price for a month’s supply of quality probiotics is around $20. Two good brands are Zentastic and Earth’s Pearl, both containing multiple strains, as well as options that include “prebiotics” and digestive enzymes. For more on probiotics and SCI/D, read “The Pros of Probiotics” at newmobility.com/2018/09/the-pros-of-probiotics.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is derived from the hemp plant and has no psychoactive effects. It can be applied topically or consumed orally and is known to help with anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain and more. But, again, it can be hard to weed through all the brands that are available to find a quality product. Some people have tried a brand that contains very little CBD, only to come to the conclusion that it doesn’t work. However, not all CBD products are created equal.

Here’s what to look for when deciding on a brand of CBD. First, always consider where it is grown. What methods are they using to process the oil from the hemp plant and what ingredients are in the oil? Hemp oil is really all it should contain. Is the CBD product tested by the US Hemp Authority? Go for the highest quality raw materials and extraction methods. Learn more in “CBD and SCI,” newmobility.com/2019/08/cbd-and-sci.

Meditation

A huge part of our overall well-being is dependent on our thoughts and emotional state. That’s probably why meditation has been practiced in cultures around the world for over 5,000 years. Common types of meditation include mantra meditation (reciting a sound or phrase), mindfulness meditation (focusing on something specific, like breath) and spiritual meditation (often incorporated in religious prayer). Published studies and scientific articles have documented mental and physical health benefits, including decreased pain, better immune function, and less anxiety and depression. At the very least, calming our minds reduces stress, which we know can be a trigger for illness and disease.

.

Even spending just five minutes a day sitting in stillness and focusing on your breath is a great place to start. Some people find it easier to focus and ignore intrusive thoughts when listening to calming music or a voice-guided meditation. Download an app, check YouTube or your music streaming service of choice to explore a variety of audio and video recordings that can support your meditation practice. An award-winning app called Calm includes meditation tools that are helpful for new or seasoned meditators and only costs $12.99 per month, with discounts for yearly and lifetime subscriptions.

Apple Watch

Think of the Apple Watch as a tiny personal assistant that is committed to helping support your wellness journey. As you set healthy goals for yourself, like drinking more water, getting more sleep or physical activity, you can utilize apps and tools on your Apple Watch to hold yourself accountable and track your progress.

Did you know that you can turn on the “accessibility feature” to track pushes instead of steps? Apple also included two wheelchair-specific workout types in the watch’s Workout app! Check out all mobility features here: www.apple.com/accessibility/watch/mobility. The Apple Watch starts at $279.