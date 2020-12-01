Xbox Adaptive Controller

Gaming is an activity that people of all ability levels can participate in and have fun doing. Whether someone is looking for a new hobby or trying to find a way to play again after their injury, the Xbox Adaptive Controller opens the world of video games to everybody.

I loved video games as a kid, and gaming was one of the things I missed the most after my injury. I tried to use some of the first sip-and-puff controllers but could never get the hang of them and quickly gave up. As I gained more strength and movement in my arms, I tried arcade-style joysticks with varying degrees of success, but none ever allowed me to play what I wanted anywhere near as well as I wanted. Gaming became something I thought I would never fully enjoy again.

When Microsoft introduced the Xbox Adaptive Controller in 2018, I knew it would be a game changer for me and many others with disabilities, as it provides a foundation for gamers to customize a controller to suit any need they may have. The base controller is built with 19 3.5 mm jacks that can be connected to a wide variety of third-party devices that allow the gamer to play. Whether the player needs large or small buttons, different sized joysticks, or unique arrangements to accommodate strength or mobility differences, nearly anything is possible.

In addition to the versatility in how it can be customized, the Xbox Adaptive Controller works with a variety of platforms. Although it is officially meant to pair with the Xbox and PC, there are adapters that allow it to be used with Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. I was able to hack my controller for the Nintendo Switch so I could play the most recent edition of the Legend of Zelda — my favorite game series — which I had not been able to play for almost 20 years.

Video games and esports offer many opportunities for disabled gamers to join online communities and compete with peers or simply have fun with their friends and family. Disabled gamers have both joined and formed professional esports teams as well as competed individually and found success in tournaments. Personally, I have spent many hours playing games online with my dad and siblings, especially since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Although there have been times when I have probably spent too much time playing a game, I am beyond happy to have the opportunity to do so.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is available from Microsoft and various retailers for $99.99.

Smart Home Devices

A lot of things have changed over the course of the past two decades when it comes to technology. One area where this is especially true is the evolution of smart home technology. When I was newly injured in the early 2000s, smart home technology as we know it was still many years away. I had experimented with environmental control units, but they were expensive, and although they were sophisticated for the time, they were quite limited in what they could do. I never imagined that there would soon be a day when I could independently control virtually every piece of electronic equipment in my house using my voice or smart phone.

Amazon Echo was released in March 2014, and I ordered one the first day it was available. The device that would soon be known colloquially as Alexa became the centerpiece of a growing network of smart home devices that would make difficult tasks easy and impossible tasks possible once more. Using voice commands, I can control any compatible device from almost anywhere in my house. The days of needing to ask for help to adjust the thermostat or turn on a light were over.

One of the best smart home devices that I have purchased is the Nest Thermostat. It can be controlled either with Alexa or through the Nest app on my iPhone. For anyone with a spinal cord injury who struggles with regulating their temperature like I do, a smart thermostat is a priceless investment. After a short period, the thermostat learned my routine and how I adjust the temperature throughout the day. For example, in the colder months, the thermostat automatically turns the furnace on around 7:30 in the morning so it is warm enough for me to do my bowel program and shower. Nest also allows me to change the temperature from anywhere in the house. It may be hard to understand the importance of temperature control when your temperature regulates itself normally, but being able to control the thermostat has greatly improved my quality of life.

Much like controlling a thermostat, turning a light on or off is something most people take for granted. Before smart switches and smart plugs were available, there were countless times when I was lying in bed and needed someone to flip the switch for me. Now, with devices like the Leviton Smart Switch, and the wide variety of smart plugs on the market, it is simple to control everything from ceiling lights to desk lamps. Adding a smart switch or a smart plug is a cheap and easy way to make one’s home safer and more accessible.

Building out a network of smart home devices is both fun and a good way to rediscover independence. The beauty of smart home devices is that they are relatively affordable and can be purchased one at a time or all at once. Anyone looking to build a new home or modify an existing one should consider making their living space smart.

Smart home devices are manufactured by many companies and can be found at retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.