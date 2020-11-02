Garret Frey was outside soaking up some August sun when he saw the clouds — dark and moving fast. When the wind picked up and the tornado sirens started blaring, he rushed inside. Frey crammed his power chair into the bathroom, the only room in the house without windows, alongside his mother and brother. Outside, there was a sudden downpour and winds ripped through the trees around their house. “We didn’t know what was going on because we lost power within seconds,” he says.

They huddled together as the storm raged for 40 minutes. A loud humming noise like a car going through a tunnel was punctuated with the smack of branches and debris hitting the house. When the wind finally calmed, they left the bathroom to survey the damage. “Every house either had damage to windows, their whole roof, part of their roof, the garages, or all of their fencing. There was nothing but trees down everywhere,” Frey says.

The Freys had survived August’s derecho, the deadly windstorm that ripped across the Midwest and damaged or destroyed an estimated 8,000 houses in Iowa alone, with losses especially catastrophic in Cedar Rapids. For Frey, who uses a ventilator, the sudden disaster wasn’t an isolated event, but the latest in a year that had already been challenging enough.

Back in April, one of Frey’s PCAs developed COVID symptoms a day after she had worked for him. She immediately got tested but it took nearly a week for the results. “It’s a waiting game,” says Frey. “All you do is live in fear.” The test came back positive.

The waiting and the fear continued, but luckily, neither Frey nor anyone else in the household contracted the virus. It was a frightening experience nonetheless, one he didn’t want to risk again.

Now, after a night with his vent plugged into a gasoline-powered generator and an August day without air-conditioning, the Freys decided that the risk of staying with family in Missouri — a COVID hotspot at the time — was less of a gamble than staying put. A few days after arriving in Missouri, his brother got sick with fever and chills.

Frey says his brother “doesn’t believe in COVID, thinks it’s a hoax,” but he agreed to go and get tested. Again, they dodged a bullet — his brother tested negative and no one else got sick. Still, it was like reliving a nightmare, except this time with the guilt that they could have exposed others.

They returned home after eight days, when the power was restored to their house. Frey, who serves on the city’s ADA Advisory Committee, went to work helping to coordinate relief efforts for elderly and disabled residents. He says that up to two weeks after the storms hit, there were still individuals with disabilities who were stuck, unable to leave their upper floor apartments. “It was a mess,” he says.