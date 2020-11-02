Wheelchair fencer Ellen Geddes got her start in the sport when she was approached by the captain of the Shepherd Swords while still rehabbing at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia. “He asked if I thought it would be fun to stab people, and I said yes,” she says.

Since that introduction, Geddes, a T10 SCI, has quickly moved up the ranks in international competition. She currently ranks first in the U.S. for both foil and epee in her division, and has competed at many World Cup events. She was moving toward her first Paralympic performance in Tokyo this year when the pandemic shut down the competitions required to qualify for the games. To reach her goal in 2021, “we have to qualify again,” she says. “They are going to add two competitions to our previous competitions.”

.

To qualify for the Paralympics, fencing athletes have to compete in three zones — the Americas, Europe and Asia — within a certain period. Minimally, that is six World Cup events, and points are compiled to create a world ranking list. Since the 2020 schedule was never finished, athletes still have to vie for the top spots. Geddes has her sights set on a World Cup and regional championship already scheduled for February and March of next year to earn her points. Naturally competitive and athletic, she is fine adding more to her fencing schedule.

All these events depend on the global pandemic situation. Travel is required, and there are ongoing restrictions in place for athletes to move about freely. COVID-19 is still circulating, and the risk of infection in any large grouping creates a huge challenge for the Paralympic organizers. Also, training regimens have changed, and opportunities for high-level coaching are limited in the United States due to the virus.

Normally, Geddes would fence with the Shepherd Swords and her home team, the Augusta Fencers Club. Plus, she would participate in national team practice at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado, and meeting the team’s coach for more practice in Philadelphia. None of these opportunities are available, but luckily, she’s been able to continue training. She lives with a fencer, and they spar five to six days a week so she can keep her competitive edge. She also works on strength and conditioning for her shoulders and the small muscles of her back in an effort to prevent injury.

Geddes remains optimistic that the games will continue on the 2021 schedule. “You have to keep moving forward,” she says. “You have to trust that things are going to get better and that progress is going to be made.”