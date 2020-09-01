The rifle Jesse Alberi holds in the original photo is the same one he took on the hunting trip when he rolled his truck and came away with a T10 SCI. For Alberi, redefining possible was about figuring out how to get back to life in his new body. He adapted a crib for his young daughter so he could roll under it and safely get to her, and then he and his wife had a second child. With the help of friends, he relearned favorite outdoor activities like shooting and floating on Montana’s rivers.

Today, at 42, Alberi is still passionate about his family, friends and the outdoors, though he’s added a new endeavor: helping others develop the confidence and skills to live with a disability. He cofounded a nonprofit, Access Unlimited, which partners with Craig Hospital and the High Fives Foundation, to take small groups of disabled adventurers on multi-day hunting and fishing trips.

Many newly-injured participants start off with some fear since they haven’t gone into the wild since their accident, but being with peers in a remote setting often helps push them further than they would go on their own. “It’s like, ‘All right, they’re doing it, I’m going to do it,’” says Alberi. The camp is all about being in the outdoors, “but then they can take what they learn home and apply it to their own life, asking themselves, ‘What do I like to do, and how can I shake the fear out of that and get back into living again?’”