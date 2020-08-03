The original plan for this column was to review two wheelchairs — the Motion Composites Apex Carbon and another that shall remain nameless. Understandably, both companies had significant problems with production and delivery of the wheelchairs due to the pandemic. Despite the challenges, Motion Composites was committed to delivering the Apex, and did so as quickly as possible. The other company was unable to deliver its wheelchair. Therefore, this review will be limited to the Motion Composites Apex Carbon with comparisons being made to my two-year-old ultralight wheelchair made by another leading manufacturer. I am a big fan of my current chair, and it works well for me. So to get the most accurate comparison possible, we copied the dimensions of my chair when ordering the Apex Carbon. We also used much of the same equipment including my Ride Designs Java cushion, Invacare Matrx Elite back, and Alber E-Motion M-15 power assist wheels. The only significant differences between the two wheelchairs were the frame and the casters. The Apex Carbon has a carbon fiber frame with 4-inch Frog Legs suspension forks and casters while my current chair has a titanium frame with 4-inch LiteSpeed casters with stock suspension forks. After spending two weeks with the Apex Carbon, I can confidently recommend it to anyone looking for a new manual wheelchair. The Apex Carbon is a rigid-frame wheelchair made of T700 high-tensile strength carbon fiber. The carbon fiber is strong, lightweight and provides shock dampening when going over rough terrain. By itself, the standard size 16 x 16 frame weighs in at a svelte 9.8 pounds. The Apex Carbon can be customized to meet the needs of most manual wheelchair users and is compatible with a variety of third-party add-ons.

In my opinion, the two most important things about a manual wheelchair are how quickly I can get around and how smooth the ride is. To test the speed, I took the Apex Carbon for my usual roll through my neighborhood. I am a C5-6 quad with no triceps or hand function to help push. By no means am I a fast pusher, but I can keep up with most walkers, and my dogs do not seem to mind the pace. The route through my neighborhood is about 1.2 miles, downhill on the way out and uphill on the way back. In my chair, I was able to do the trip in about 33 minutes. Two days later in the Apex Carbon, I did the same trip in just less than 30 minutes. The weather conditions were the same on both days, and I doubt that my strength improved by 10% over the course of 48 hours, so I think it is safe to attribute the faster time to the better performance of the Apex Carbon. Even more notable than the increase in speed was the smoothness of the ride. The streets in my neighborhood are smooth and easy to roll on, but in my chair, I feel every little bump. In the Apex Carbon, the bumps are much less noticeable, and it feels like the chair is just gliding along. In my driveway, where there are much larger cracks and bumps, I could still feel the difference. Big bumps felt like small bumps, and they were much less jarring than usual. Typically, when I hit a larger bump or crack, I can feel the impact through my spine. In the Apex Carbon, I could still feel the impact, but it was much reduced. The brick pavers in my backyard that frequently trigger spasms did not do so in the Apex Carbon.

