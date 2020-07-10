There’s less than a week remaining to enter the New Mobility photo contest. Submit a photo showing your path as wheelchair user through all the craziness of 2020 and you’ll have a chance to win $500 and be featured in our first-ever Photo Issue.

Click on #RollUnited2020 to see all the great submissions we’ve had so far on Instagram, and tag your own photos with the same hashtag and @NewMobility to enter yourself. We want to see you and the things you love, and how your making your way through this year unlike any other. Be creative, be bold, and most of all, be original. Multiple entries are welcome.

Submissions are open through July 15. For those of you who don’t use Instagram, you can use the same tags on Facebook or send an email with #RollUnited2020 in the subject line to smcbride@unitedspinal.org. One $500 winner will be selected. New Mobility retains the rights to publish all entries in print and online.

Photo submitted by @poorhouselovelab