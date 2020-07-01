The ADA at 30

Thirty years ago the Americans with Disabilities Act was stuck in Congress. We’re celebrating the anniversary of the law by looking back, looking forward and examining where we sit today.

An Oral History of the Capitol Crawl
Mike Ervin talks with the activists who crawled up the Capitol steps and shook it loose.

Great (but Realistic) Expectations: The ADA at 30
Josie Byzek interviews advocates about how our civil rights law has performed since it passed, and where it needs to go next.

The ADA Enforcers
Steve Wright introduces us to people whose job it is to ensure the ADA works for everyone with a disability, whether they live in the country, our biggest city or somewhere in between.

Real Life ADA: We’ve Come So Far to Have So Far to Go
Perspectives from leaders and readers.

Cover and Contents Photos by Tom Olin