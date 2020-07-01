New Mobility is putting together its first-ever Photo Issue, and we want you to be the star! Plus you could win $500 – just for sharing a great photo.

The team behind New Mobility has been doing its best to stay on top of 2020’s crazy story lines to provide interesting, relevant and useful content to keep you informed. Now we want to see what you’ve been doing to get through the year and the challenges it has presented.

Whether it’s your stay-in-place garden, the secret project you’ve been designing, a simple moment of meaningfulness, or something else that captures your 2020 experience – share a photo of it on Instagram and tag it with #RollUnited2020 and @NewMobilityMag, and you could win $500.

Photos must be tagged by Wednesday, July 15 to be considered for judging. One $500 winner will be selected. New Mobility retains the rights to publish all entries in print and online.

Photo courtesy of Rachelle Chapman