Disabled content creators are invited to apply for the Adobe Crip Camp Fellowship, a partnership of the Crip Camp Impact Campaign and the creative software company Adobe. Up to 12 applicants with a demonstrated interest in a particular creative project will be chosen for the seven-month program, and they’ll be provided with $5,000 as well as a free one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

“Adobe supported our commitment to elevate the voices and the stories of current movement leaders, but also to train and grow and develop emerging leaders with an emphasis on black and indigenous people of color,” says Andraéa LaVant, the impact campaign producer for Crip Camp. “Adobe acknowledged a desire to engage with the disability community and to build awareness about disability internally.”

Fellows will meet virtually with mentors throughout the process. Mentors include Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham, co-directors of the award-winning, disability-rights documentary Crip Camp; dance choreographer Alice Sheppard; Alice Wong, director of the Disability Visibility project; creative filmmaker and producer Storm Smith; special effects producer Kaitlyn Yang; actor Natasha Ofili; and actor/model Jillian Mercado.

The Fellowship honors Ki’tay D. Davidson, a black, disabled and transgender activist who died in 2014 at 22-years-old. Applications close on July 21. LaVant says the panel intends to select participants on or around the anniversary date of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26 and the program begins in August. Click here to apply.