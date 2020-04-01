Dating Services — Ada Compliant?

Matchmaker in the Market is located up two long flights of hard-tiled stairs in a 100-year-old building with no elevators. The business requires clients to visit its office to fill out questionnaires, conduct video-taped interviews, and scope out the files and videos of other clients who’ve been chosen as potential matches. I suppose the Matchmaker — a woman in her 60s named Noel McLane — fancies herself a modern yenta of sorts, using computer files and her own intuition to pair off her clients.

Two months and a few unsuccessful matches later, when I show up at the bottom of the stairs, I’m met by the same guards who’ve been lugging me up and down, but something has changed. I see it in their faces. “We just got word,” says the leader, “that the market owners won’t let us do this anymore.” I’m not surprised. Up to this point I’ve been relying on their casual goodwill, but all along I’ve felt that fear of injury or lawsuit could put an end to the whole arrangement. This means shifting gears. I’ll have to propose other ways of keeping my face in Matchmaker’s files.

But McLane doesn’t see it that way. With no more than a blunt note she returns my check and informs me I can no longer be her client. I’m not one to be put off so easily, so I email her different options — accommodations — for dealing with the problem.

None of my suggestions seem unusually demanding or inappropriate according to ADA guidelines, but McLane ignores them. I send her a second email, which she also ignores. For the second time she says, “there’s no feasible solution” to the problem. Now I’m getting pissed.

Enter Attorneys

The negotiations become a show of anger and bullying for McLane’s consigliere-style attorney. But the court negotiator is not fooled by his antics. He orders McLane to pay all of my legal fees and expenses, the full refund of my original Matchmaker membership, and a negotiated amount for causing “emotional distress.”

In truth it’s a modest settlement, much less than I’ve asked for, but this is not about employee discrimination for wrongful termination. We’re talking dating. The Matchmaker’s penalties are certainly no threat to her thriving business — in the low five figures. I am still merely an annoyance who will now finally go away. As for myself, the satisfaction of a legal victory, not to mention modest compensation, feels good. I didn’t find what I was looking for from Matchmaker, but I found something of equal value: a greater sense of who I am, of what I represent, and of my valid place in the world.

— Jeff Shannon, May 2001 issue