Want to help a new generation of college students with SCI/D choose the right school and have a successful college experience? Wheels on Campus: A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Colleges and Universities for Wheelchair Users, edited by former New Mobility Editor Tim Gilmer, is seeking input from college students or recent graduates from the schools listed below. The guide will also include advice from graduates of any college for more general stories on making the most of higher education, so if you have valuable experience to share, please get in touch. For either scenario, contact Gilmer at tgilmer@unitedspinal.org and use the subject line WHEELS ON CAMPUS. Thank you for your help!
List of Colleges:
University of California, Berkeley
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Wright State University
University of Wisconsin, Whitewater
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Miami of Ohio
University of Arizona, Tucson
University of Florida, Gainesville
Auburn University
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
University of Oregon, Eugene
Hofstra University
University of Connecticut, Storrs
Michigan State
University of Vermont, Burlington
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale
University of California, Los Angeles
Edinboro University
Texas A&M, College Station
University of Washington, Seattle
Wheels on Campus is funded by a grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation.