Want to help a new generation of college students with SCI/D choose the right school and have a successful college experience? Wheels on Campus: A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Colleges and Universities for Wheelchair Users, edited by former New Mobility Editor Tim Gilmer, is seeking input from college students or recent graduates from the schools listed below. The guide will also include advice from graduates of any college for more general stories on making the most of higher education, so if you have valuable experience to share, please get in touch. For either scenario, contact Gilmer at tgilmer@unitedspinal.org and use the subject line WHEELS ON CAMPUS. Thank you for your help!

List of Colleges:

University of California, Berkeley

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Wright State University

University of Wisconsin, Whitewater

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Miami of Ohio

University of Arizona, Tucson

University of Florida, Gainesville

Auburn University

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

University of Oregon, Eugene

Hofstra University

University of Connecticut, Storrs

Michigan State

University of Vermont, Burlington

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale

University of California, Los Angeles

Edinboro University

Texas A&M, College Station

University of Washington, Seattle

Wheels on Campus is funded by a grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation.