by Ashley Lyn Olsen

It’s said that during his March to the Sea, Union General Sherman spared Savannah, Georgia, because the city was too beautiful to burn. Still, it’s hard to go anywhere in Savannah without passing some kind of monument or plaque commemorating the hardships of the Civil War. Large outdoor spaces that were once battlefields today remain open as reminders of what was gained and lost. On the banks of the Savannah shoreline, you can visit the still-standing Fort McAllister, Old Fort Jackson and Fort Pulaski and experience their eerie, ghostly vibes.

It’s funny to say that I have a favorite fort, but of the three, Fort Pulaski National Monument really has great accessibility. If you only have time to visit one, this should be it. Located on Cockspur Island, between Savannah and Tybee Island, Fort Pulaski offers a lot to explore, starting with the prisoner burial ground you’ll see as you leave the parking lot and head toward the fort.

You’ll navigate over a moat on a chained, wooden bridge, and then pass through a short, dark, stone hallway that opens into a piercing bright light, like entering a sports arena. The magnitude of the space is impressive, as the fort is larger than it appears from the outside.

You won’t find an elevator to take you to the second floor, where the gun deck is located. But then again, you may not care because completing the loop around Fort Pulaski will take time. Watch out for the deep tracks in the pathway that are used for irrigation and ventilation.

While meandering, it is impossible not to imagine the lives of the people who lived here and the realities they experienced. The architecture of the building alone is incredibly impressive, but don’t forget there is a whole system of trails on the other side of the parking lot. A pedestrian path takes you from the paved Nature Trail to Battery Hambright, Old North Pier and the Wesley Memorial. All are camouflaged by palm trees and dense with Georgia wildlife.

Old Fort Jackson National Landmark is smaller and a little less accessible, but certainly should not be overlooked or underestimated. Constructed between 1801 and 1812, Old Fort Jackson was in charge of protecting Savannah from being attacked by sea. The fort has no inclines, and portable wooden ramps are placed along the pathway of travel. Reenactors are often there, sporting traditional attire and weaponry. Furthermore, every day throughout the spring and summer a Dahlgren cannon is fired. With a 9-inch smooth bore and weighing 9,000 pounds, this cannon was designed to take on wooden warships but was powerful enough to be effective against the ironclad vessels introduced during the Civil War.

Fort McAllister Historic State Park rests on Savage Island, just 10 miles south of Savannah, and the fort itself is situated on the banks of the Ogeechee River. Thick wetland brush and intricate waterways made this location harder for the Union Army to defeat during the Civil War.

At Fort McAllister you can see the best-preserved earthwork fortifications of the Confederacy. My first thought when I saw them was that they would also make incredible hobbit holes for denizens of the Lord of the Rings’ Shire, and I had a little laugh, but the seriousness of their past was heavy. It was also a little painful that I couldn’t get down to the entrance of the earthwork fortifications, and I wished the park offered a wooden ramp instead of a wooden staircase. But I could see them just fine and feel their impact.

Since Fort McAllister is a Georgia State Park, a fee is required and there’s no discount for disabled visitors, despite limited access. The property is at sea level and the trail involves wheeling over dirt, crushed rock and grass. When the weather is wet, the trail gets muddy, and the accessible bathroom is across a thick, large lawn. Otherwise, plan ahead and use the one just outside the museum/office. The Magnolia Trail is pretty flat but rocky and connects with a mile-long nature trail. There is accessible camping and a fishing pier as well.