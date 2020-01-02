Casa Cabo Pulmo Showcasing the Beauty of Accessibility

Photos by Steven and Cathi House

The United Cerebral Palsy Foundation’s YouTube miniseries, “Accessibility is Beautiful,” follows designer and HGTV host John Gidding as he explores architect-designed homes that showcase the principles of universal design. New Mobility Person of the Year Karen Braitmayer’s home is featured, along with that of Leslie Haynes and Randy Earle, and the two-segment finale showcases Casa Cabo Pulmo, owned by Pat Wright and Deb Zeyen.

Designed by House + House Architects, Casa Cabo Pulmo is proof that a home can be designed to be green, accessible and stunningly beautiful. It’s located hours away from the nearest town in an area so remote that architect Cathi House says, “It’s not only off the grid — there is no grid.” All of its appliances are run completely on solar power, and “all the materials we built the house out of are local. The floors are concrete with natural materials, detailed with stones picked up off the beach, and even the posts that are holding up the roof of the terraces are actual tree trunks with vines that had already fallen,” says House, who is proud that the home showcases the beauty of Mexico.

Such beauty and function are usually costly, but Cathi House says that’s not so in this case. “It’s not a very expensive home,” she says. “It’s built simply with simple materials. Its cost would be equal to a regular house in, say, Blacksburg, Virginia.”