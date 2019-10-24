casting-call

CHARACTER: Doria Taylor. Can play 11-13 years old, Female. Martin’s twin sister. Doria Taylor is exuberant, intelligent, vociferous and prickly. Very much the extrovert, she is obsessed with fashion, pop-stars and music — especially K-Pop. She has a keen intelligence and an obsessive interest in medicine. She loves to argue, and always wins. If asked what she wants to be when she grows up, she would reply in all earnestness that she’s going to be a Nobel-winning neurologist AND a top fashion designer AND a professional choreographer. At age 9, Doria sustained an acute spinal cord injury in the car accident that claimed her mother’s life. SERIES REGULAR

LOGLINE: In the very near future, five kids accidentally launch aboard a spacecraft meant to intercept a mysterious asteroid in space. With no proper training, parents millions of miles away, and a malfunctioning onboard AI, the kids must work together to find their way back home.

We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. Please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, race, age, national origin, ethnic origin or any other basis prohibited by law.

Parents or guardians should contact:

Danielle Pretsfelder at Danielle.Pretsfelder@nick.com