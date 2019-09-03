Thirty years ago, New Mobility itself was a big idea. A lifestyle magazine for wheelchair users? That’s crazy talk. And yet this month we celebrate three decades of the little ingenuity that could — and did — change disability journalism.

As we look forward to the next 30 years — or even the next three — we asked thought leaders in technology, transportation, culture, community and function research: What are the Big Ideas on how to make the world better for wheelchair users? Here’s what they said. We hope you’ll join the conversation at newmobility.com.