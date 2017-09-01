Kickin’ It With Doc

When it comes to cooking, David Doc Robertson has a simple motto, “If I can cook it, anybody can cook it.” Coming from a celebrity chef or your standard TV chef, that might seem a little cliché. But coming from Robertson, a C5 quad who zips around the kitchen in a power chair, it takes on more meaning. “I’m not your normal everyday chef — I’m not even a chef — but I do have a need to eat,” he says.

Robertson cooked for himself when he first got out of rehab at Rancho Los Amigos back in the ’70s, but over the years he slowly relinquished his chef hat to his wife, and then, after a divorce, his son and attendants. The loss of independence rankled him. “I’ve had aides go away and tell me, ‘Yeah, I’ll be back in time for dinner around five or six,’ and they show up around midnight,” he says. “When I get hungry, I want to eat right then, not when somebody is ready to fix it.”

Moving into a new apartment with a bigger kitchen that could accommodate his power chair proved to be the catalyst to get Robertson back to cooking. In 2015 Robertson started filming a series of simple how-to videos and posting them to YouTube. Over the nine episodes of “Kickin’ It in the Kitchen,” Robertson shares gritty and practical ideas to empower quadriplegic viewers to take back their kitchens. “The whole purpose is to show what people can do when they’re hungry,” he says.

Robertson does this without the fancy accoutrements TV cooking shows have accustomed viewers to want. His kitchen, while spacious, lacks any accessible modifications, and he doesn’t use any specially-made adaptive equipment. “You don’t have to have all those things and do all that fancy stuff to make a good meal,” he says. His most trusted tool is a spatula he found in a 99-cent store. He uses the spatula for everything, including a replacement for a knife. “I tried using knives, but they are really difficult without your hands,” he says. “Then I discovered this spatula and its sharp end worked a lot easier.”

Robertson uses his trusty spatula for everything from dicing vegetables to flipping eggs to stirring pots. The only tool he may use more is his mouth. He uses it to open jars and containers, peel vegetables and tear bread for a bread pudding recipe. He knows using his mouth in place of a knife may seem unsanitary, but he explains that when you are cooking for yourself, and you are hungry, sometimes getting the job done is the most important thing.

Watching Robertson cook, it becomes clear that getting the job done is his specialty. To crack eggs he simply drops them into a pan, then picks out the shells with a fork. To make cleaning easier, he lines pans with aluminum foil. When he can’t reach the controls for his stove, he busts out a long stick to push the buttons. No matter the obstacle, he seems to have a solution.

He has that same focus on practicality when it comes to presentation. “I’m not going to be like the other chefs and say, ‘oh that looks beautiful.’ I’m not going for beautiful, I’m going for tasty.” This becomes clear watching the satisfaction on Robertson’s face as he bites into the savory sausage-and-egg sandwich he has made at the end of one episode.

Part of that satisfaction comes from having invested the time and effort to make the food. And make no mistake, it is not easy. Robertson edits his videos down to the essential steps but admits that cooking as a quad takes a lot of time and planning. “Just getting things out of the refrigerator takes a lot of time, and that’s assuming everything is where it’s supposed to be,” he says. He makes sure his son knows where he wants key ingredients left so he can get to them when he is alone. “It can be frustrating.”

Always Be Safe

Being safe is also critical. Robertson remembers eating tacos at home on his first leave from the hospital. “We hadn’t had tacos since I was injured,” he recalls. “So my mom made me some tacos, and I had a hand splint that I put on, and I held them up and fed myself. It never did occur to me to set them down, and then when I was finished eating, I had giant-sized blisters on my fingers.” Today he is extra careful to avoid burns and other injuries.

He only uses pots and pans with non-conductive handles and rarely uses more than the two front burners at the same time. To tend to the food cooking on the stove, he uses a grilling fork with a long handle that allows him to keep his hands away from the heat. Regardless of how many burners he uses, Robertson always keeps the fire low. His biggest safety advice is to know your limits. “Safety has to be your main concern, he says. “Don’t try to cook too many things at once.”

After years of eating food the way other people liked it, Robertson is loving being able to enjoy his meals just how he wants them. “I know exactly how I want to make my eggs and how I cook my sausage,” he says. “It definitely tastes better.” Earlier this year he moved beyond YouTube to record a regular 30-minute show for a local TV station titled “Kitchen Independence.” With a slightly more polished presentation, Robertson continues to show the same indefatigable approach to conquering the kitchen, and he still sports his trademarked yellow polo shirt. “I figure if Tiger Woods can wear red every Sunday, then I would wear the yellow. I think I look good in yellow.”