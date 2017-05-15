FacingDisability.com, the landmark website for families facing spinal cord injuries, has reinvented itself with a new design that features a cleaner look and a more engaging user experience.

The redesign promotes faster connections to the website’s massive library of more than 2,000 original, high-quality HD videos. The videos focus on personal experiences in which people with spinal cord injuries and members of their families answer real-life questions about all aspects of living with paralysis.

“The idea is to enable people with new spinal cord injuries to encounter a broad range of other people who have been coping with paralysis for years,” says Thea Flaum, president of the non-profit Hill Foundation and creator of the website,which was launched in 2011. “Our videos are highly-shareable, free of charge.”

The medical information on the site is also more easily accessible: Intuitive navigation and enhanced search help users quickly sort through the 600 videos that feature top spinal cord injury experts answering important health questions.

An updated, newly-curated “Resources” section is now a faster, smarter guide to spinal cord injury information and support on the web. The unique Peer Counseling program matches people who sign up with “someone like you” who has been dealing with paralysis for years.

“Our new slogan — You Are Not Alone — is reassuring to families who have to cope with a sudden, life-changing injury,” says Flaum. “Connecting with the life experience of others often helps people find their own strength and support.”

FacingDisability.com was created by the Hill Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit based in Chicago. It contains no advertising. All services are free.