The Glassouse basically turns your head into a mouse or trackpad. If you can’t use your arms, this means you can finally navigate a computer screen, tablet or cell phone easily, on your own.

The Glassouse is a set of glasses that allows you to control the mouse cursor on a computer screen simply by moving your head. It connects through Bluetooth to a computer, TV, or tablet and uses MEMs sensors to calculate how it moves through space. It has a 9-axis gyroscope: so when your turns their head to the left, the glasses know exactly how much you are moving. Same for going right, up, down, forward, backward and more.

If looking at your laptop screen, the Glassouse can tell the laptop via Bluetooth exactly how you are turning your head and the cursor will move along with you. It is also compatible with many devices including Windows, OS X and Linux computers as well as Android and Apple handheld devices. Its powerful battery can even last up to 10 days on a single charge.

The Glassouse Concept

The concept for the glasses came from Mehmet Turker, who lives in Hong Kong. A few years ago, one of Turker’s friends acquired a disability that left him without the use of his arms and Turker saw his problems using various technology. He worked with product designers and manufacturers to come up with the Glassouse and finally brought it to market.

The Glassouse has gotten loads of positive reactions from consumers to nonprofits. A promotional video on its website, for example, shows a new user playing video games and drawing on his tablet with ease. The Glassouse even received a Blackwood Design Award, which recognizes groundbreaking new technology that helps people with disabilities, in January. Turker has always recognized that his audience is the most important: one of his main mottos is, “Glassouse comes from the need.”

Turker raised funding for the glasses largely through an IndieGoGo campaign and launched the product in late 2016. A representative from Glassouse also stated that there is a second version on the way that will have some improvements and work for a wider array of disabilities, including people who cannot chew or bite.

Glassouse is now available on its website, www.Glassouse.com, which also features some info as well as promotional and informational videos. A pair of the glasses costs $399, and replacement mouthpieces are just a few dollars each. It is also available on Amazon for $479. The company is based in China but glasses can ship worldwide.

