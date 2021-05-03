“Have you eaten?” It’s the inevitable question from my mother, regardless of my age or the fact I’ve lived independently for over 10 years. It used to annoy me. Does she think I’m not capable of managing what I eat?

As a quadriplegic with an inaccessible kitchen, I never thought I’d be able to cook — dicing, chopping, picking up pots and pans. Turns out I can. Whether I’m following a recipe or I’m creating something with the food I have available in my home, my role is to give step-by-step instructions, assess if we’re on track, taste-test and approve the final product.