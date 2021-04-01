Photos by Matt Wong

.

As a downtown dweller, I’ve spent the last year cooped up in an apartment playing phone tag with a persistent call from the wild: “Hello, it’s your mother, Nature, are you there? Pick up!” An escape to the fresh air was long overdue, but the idea of roughing it sounded too much like what I had been doing at home. I needed a relaxing escape where I could comfortably unwind far away from the urban jungle.

I’d heard chatter about a wheelchair accessible luxury treehouse here in the Pacific Northwest. Like rumors of a Sasquatch, I had initially dismissed such a dwelling as a tall tale, but my time inside had me curious. A quick Google search and a few phone calls later, I knew: The legend was tru