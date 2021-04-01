Why do you go to work?

If you asked that question to everyone in the workforce right now, what would they say? If they were being honest, most would admit it was for the paycheck. But that is far from the only reason people get up in the morning. Some people do it more for the impact they have on their communities. Others may do it to stay active in general.

For those collecting long-term disability benefits from Social Security, those motivations are still there. It is only natural for them to want to get back to work. That’s why thousands of people with disabilities are out in the workforce every day, all over the country.

So for this article, I want to share two success stories. They show that while the process might not always be fun, it’s worth it.

Independence and Financial Stability

When Mackenzie Clare relocated from Northern Virginia to Denver it meant leaving her job at a grocery store and trying to find employment in her new state. As a paraplegic, she was