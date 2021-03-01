In this month’s cover story, I write about the various ways that the health insurance wheelchair reimbursement system in the U.S. is broken.

And while you may benefit from an ultralightweight, high-spec wheelchair like a Panthera X, Apex Carbon or TiLite TR, getting an insurance company to pay for one of these can be a tall order. It’s undoubtedly worth the battle, but even if your insurance will only cover an aluminum-frame wheelchair, there are options and setup tweaks that can help you make the most of it.

The Forgotten Measurement

Center of gravity, the measurement of where your axle sits in relation to the rear-most part of your seat — typically your backrest bars — is often underappreciated in se