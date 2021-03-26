The Social Connections after Injury Study (the SCI Study) is looking for volunteers with a spinal cord injury to participate in a research study on social connections, social isolation and loneliness.

The study, funded by the Department of Defense, will explore risk factors for loneliness and social isolation and their effects on the physical and psychological health of people with SCI. The researchers expect the findings to help health care providers better identify people with SCI at risk for loneliness and social isolation. The findings may also help inform intervention pr