WalletHub published its annual “Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities” in September. According to the first-ever website to offer free credit scores and full credit reports that are updated on a daily basis, I’d be better off if I lived in Albuquerque, Yonkers or even Bismarck. All these cities rank way higher on its list than Chicago, which is where I live. Chicago comes in as only the 79th best city for people with disabilities. That ranking doesn’t make for an enticing selling point for crippled tourists.

At 79th, Chicago is pretty much smack in the middle of the list of 180 cities, which could mean Chicago is the definition of cripple-friendly mediocrity. But living in Chicago really ain’t so bad.

Probably the best thing about Chicago from a cripple perspective is that the terrain is flat as hell. There aren’t many killer, steep hills to conquer in a wheelchair, which is a big plus. Some of the hills in ninth-place San Francisco are so steep that the best I could do is make it halfway up a hill by sundown, establish base camp for the night and proceed to the top the next day. And I use a motorized wheelchair! When I finally make it to the top, I’d probably feel like sticking a damn flag in the ground.

Oh sure, Chicago winters suck big time. But winter can’t be any worse here than in Bismarck, and WalletHub ranks it as the fifth best city for cripples.

According to the WalletHub list, I should pack it all up and move to top-ranked Scottsdale, Arizona. That place must be a cripple paradise. But how long will it remain so? The top ranking seems to be a fleeting distinction since in last year’s WalletHub survey, Scottsdale ranked number two behind South Burlington, Vermont, and South Burlington fell to third place this year. San Francisco, with its rollercoaster terrain, fell from fifth in 2019 to ninth in 2020. And can you guess which city was tops on the WalletHub list in 2018? Believe it or not, it was Overland Park, Kansas. But this year, Overland Park came in eighth.

This confuses me in the same way that the annual Sexiest Man Alive competition confuses me. Each year, the Sexiest Man Alive is a new person, even though the previous Sexiest Man Alive is still alive and, presumably, just as sexy as he was while reigning. And wasn’t this year’s Sexiest Man Alive sexy and alive last year? So why didn’t he win then? Did he do something in the ensuing month to become sexier or did the reigning Sexiest Man Alive get complacent and become less sexy? And just how does one quantify and measure sexiness? I’ve driven myself nuts trying to make sense of it all!

So what happened to the cities that lost ground with WalletHub? Did they remove some curb cuts in South Burlington and replace them with curbs? Are there some new killer steep hills in San Francisco?

With all these lists that claim to determine the Best-of or Top 10 or the Sexiest or whatever, the first question to ask is: according to whom?

WalletHub says it evaluated cities based on their economy, quality of life and healthcare. It measures quality of life by applying several factors, including the ratio of special education teachers per 1,000 school-aged people with disabilities and the number of wheelchair accessible trails per capita.

But apparently those conducting the survey don’t ask the most important question in my book, which is how many wheelchair accessible bars there are. And it sure doesn’t look like they give cities any demerits for having killer steep hills.

I suppose it’s good that WalletHub sees fit to engage in this exercise every year. But it’s going to take a whole lot more for them to make me believe I’m better off in Bismarck.