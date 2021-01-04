I am thrilled with the selection of Andrea Dalzell as New Mobility’s Person of the Year. As Teal Sherer writes in this month’s cover story, Dalzell’s story centers around many of the events and issues that defined 2020, and she is a compelling and tenacious advocate who embodies the best of our community.

Honestly, as we assembled this issue and looked back on the year that was, it struck me that she is too good for 2020. A year as infamous as 2020 doesn’t deserve her or any of the other candidates we considered. As I thought about it, I wondered: Who, or what, would be a better emblem of the year we can’t wait to forget?

That’s when I discovered Dumpster Fire PPE Edition. Scholars are still debating the origins and etymology of “dumpster fire,” but according to NPR, Urban Dictionary had a working definition as early as 2008. Merriam-Webster was late to the party as usual, but finally included the phrase in March 2018:

Dumpster fire (noun, U.S. informal): an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence: disaster.

In the interim, an animated GIF of a fire raging in a large, blue dumpster captivated the hearts and minds of internet users around the world. The 2016 presidential election elevated the GIF to the rare meme-celebrity status reserved for all-time legends like the Rickroll. Today the phrase is commonly used and accepted. The New York Times published it in a 2018 headline, and a quick search of FoxNews.com turns up 369 mentions.

Enter Dumpster Fire PPE Edition.

The adorable anthropomorphic mask-wearing dumpster is the progeny of Truck Torrence, a Los Angeles-based artist known for his cute, simple creations. Torrence gave birth to the original Dumpster Fire in GIF form in 2016 and has spawned various merchandise and some novel variations over the past four years under his brand, 100% Soft. Torrence introduced PPE — my nickname for Dumpster Fire PPE Edition — early in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

No, PPE is not a person, and no, PPE doesn’t fit our criteria for the annual honor, but it does have wheels and is a proud proponent of wearing a mask — a key issue for our community. And seriously, I challenge you to come up with anything — human or not — that better embodies what we just went through.

The only argument against PPE that I will even deem worthy of addressing is that it is too cute for such a hellish year. And if I’m being honest, I can’t argue.

PPE is too cute for 2020.

But after all that we’ve endured, I think we could all use a little cute in our lives. PPE may not be the hero we want, but as we head into the unknown of 2021 and beyond, it is the hero we need.

If you’d like to own your own version of PPE, or check out Torrence’s other creations, visit his site: 100soft.shop.