Founded in 1855 as the nation's pioneer land-grant university, Michigan State University is a renowned research institution. Located in East Lansing, three miles from the state capital, the 5,200-acre campus is one of the largest in the country.

MSU has a long history of disability inclusion, starting with providing accommodations to blind and low-vision students in the 1930s. In the 1940s and 1950s, the university accepted students with polio at a time when fear of contagion was running high. “A lot of neighboring universities and colleges were saying no — you use a wheelchair, crutches, walker, an iron lung — you are not coming,” says Virginia Martz, an ability access specialist in the Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities. “We were like, sure. You meet our criteria for admissions, come on along.”

This inclusive, willing-to-adapt outlook drew Clay Martin, a senior human resources and labor relations major, to the school. “It’s part of the reason I fell in love with the campus when I first visited, how included I felt,” he says. “I was also impressed with what RCPD could offer me.”

Freshmen are not allowed to have a car on campus, but the RCPD arranged for Martin to override the system, a major help since the campus is so sprawling. “That created a sense of independence and freedom for me,” he says. Martin also uses the bus system, which is run by Capital Area Transportation Authority. “All of CATA’s buses are kneeling, so I can roll right on. That’s really nice.” Also, students with disabilities can reserve paratransit ahead of time to take them to and from classes and around campus. This is particularly helpful during icy and snowy winters.

Because of the harsh winters, MSU has a robust snow removal system as well, and students can notify the landscape crew if there is an area they need priority in clearing. There are also infrared sensors for power activation doors — more reliable in the cold than standard push plates.

Kathryn Mahoney, a standout gymnast, was injured during her senior year at MSU in a vaulting accident at a gymnastics team practice. She returned to finish her studies in chemical engineering as a C6 quadriplegic who uses a power wheelchair. With three semesters to finish degree requirements, she took less than a full load and finished in four. “First I lived with friends in an off-campus apartment that was so new the interior hadn’t been finished,” she says. “There was no carpet and no closet door, so we got some fixes in there — the kitchen sink area left open so I could roll under and an accessible bathroom they converted to a roll-in shower. Since I was injured in gymnastics practice, MSU helped with the cost of add-ons.”

When she returned the following school year to complete her studies, she moved to a mid-campus apartment — now one of a hundred newly renovated wheelchair accessible units — and lived by herself, with help from personal attendants. “I wanted to be on my own, and most of my friends in my college class had moved on,” she says. She had one lab to finish and wondered how she would manage without dexterity in her hands. “It turned out I managed OK. But if I had needed a lab assistant, the RCPD would have provided one.”

The RCPD also arranges for note takers, recording devices, and adaptive furniture, like adding a height-adjustable table to classrooms, and more. “I signed up for a class that turned out to be in a building that didn’t have an elevator,” says Martin, “so I was able to get that class rescheduled for the following semester in a building that was accessible.”

MSU has an impressive Adaptive Sports and Recreation Club with a wide range of wheelchair sports and adaptive recreation options. They also host and participate in disability sports clinics, like sled hockey, water skiing and kayaking, community organized events, and wheelchair sports tournaments.

Scholarships are available for wheelchair users, like the Education Abroad Scholarship for Students with Disabilities, which gives $2,000 awards for those enrolled in a credit-granting study abroad program. MSU has more than 900 student organizations. The Council for Students with Disabilities, whose vice president is Martin, is one of them. “We are an advocacy group that works with administration to make sure the campus is as inclusive and accessible a place as possible.”