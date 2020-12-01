Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE



Our revamped 2021 Consumer Guide features passionate wheelchair users who lead you through their favorite, most useful products in the categories of technology, tools, fitness, health, mobility and seating, and vehicle adaptations. We hope their enthusiasm emboldens you to try something new in 2021, or reclaim an activity that once brought you joy.

NEWS

A month after we first reported on an American Airlines policy that effectively barred many power wheelchair users from flying its smaller, regional jets, the airline has reversed course. Its new policy sets cargo weight limits to accommodate the vast majority of power wheelchairs.

PRO TIPS

With almost 40 years of experience in and around the mobility industry, Bob Vogel knows which accessories and add-ons improve your chair’s performance while reducing wear and tear on your body. He shares products that give you more efficient propulsion, improve fit and skin protection, and reduce stress on your shoulders.

Technology isn’t just about geeking out ­over the newest gadget. For many wheelchair users, it’s a path toward greater independence. C6 quad Michael Franz shares tips for creating a smart home on a budget, getting the most out of modern dictation software and more.

Coming to the end of one of the most consistently stressful years on record, everyone reading this could probably use a boost to their physical and mental health. Kristina Rhoades offers advice on how to find solutions — like meditation, acupuncture and other wellness practices, as well as supplements from probiotics to CBD — to boost your body’s baselines and help you feel your best.

