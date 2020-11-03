Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE



Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, we share more of our community’s stories: A vent-using quad forced to risk a COVID hotspot to find refuge in the aftermath of Iowa’s deadly derecho windstorm; a new mom learning how to manage twins amidst the isolation of the pandemic; a para who got COVID-19 just as he prepared to open a restaurant; a dad who learned to be a teacher, a nail salon technician and whatever else his young daughter needs; and a resourceful leader who found opportunity in the pandemic to connect his United Spinal chapter with more of its community than ever.

NEWS

When frequent traveler John Morris checked in for his first flight since the pandemic began, American Airlines refused to allow him to board, citing a new weight limit for wheelchairs, even though he had flown the exact same plane dozens of times before without incident. “I was shell shocked,” he says. “I’ve flown more than a million miles as a wheelchair user, and I’ve never been denied boarding by any airline in the world.” Read the full story here.

It’s election day. While news outlets have spent the past year talking about the various voting blocs that could swing the race, few have talked about one of the largest voter groups in the U.S.: people with disabilities. A September study confirmed that people with disabilities form an increasingly large, powerful and potentially decisive percentage of the electorate — nearly 25% of the voting public may be motivated by disability-related issues.

PRO TIPS

Whether dunking on opponents in NBA2K or surviving epic battle royales in Fortnite, a team of New York quads is taking on all comers in increasingly popular esports competitions. At the same time, the Quad Gods are showing that esports is about more than entertainment — it’s also a way to connect with peers, improve mental health and even gain valuable life skills.

MEDIA

Over the past few years, mainstream momentum has been building for actors, comedians and other disabled entertainment professionals. Then the pandemic called a halt to any productions that were in the works. Teal Sherer checks in with actors Danielle Perez and Robert Romani about how they’re coping with the shutdown, and how they’re working to make media more inclusive in our post-COVID world.

