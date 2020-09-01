Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

THE PHOTO ISSUE



Our first-ever Photo Issue showcases the incredible diversity, creativity and beauty of our community of wheelchair users. The images are best appreciated through our digital edition, which you can find here. First up is a look at the groundbreaking “Redefining Possible” series by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Bear Gutierrez. We share a few of our favorites and catch up with the wheelchair users depicted in these stunning shots.

We are pleased to announce that the winner of our #RollUnited2020 Photo Contest is Ashley Schahfer of Bend, Oregon. Schahfer submitted a perfectly-composed shot of her (extremely) socially-distanced escape in the remote Alvord Desert in Southeastern Oregon. Click here to see her contest-winning photo, along with entries from honorable mention awardee Luticha Doucette and our other finalists. You can also connect with the photographers who submitted entries via our New Mobility Instagram.

PRO TIP

There’s perhaps no skill that can better increase your access to the great wide world than mastering the tricky transfer. Seth McBride, a C7 quad, gives a how-to for three moves — the floor-to-chair transfer, the high-vehicle transfer and the piggyback — that once mastered can get you just about anywhere you need to go.

RESILIENCE RETESTED



“Outdoor Tracks” columnist Kary Wright went from relaxing in his hot tub at the end of a long day to fleeing into frigid temperatures as flames engulfed his home. He, his wife and their dog survived, but all of their material possessions were lost, including his wheelchair accessible vans and recreational gear. Read his harrowing story here, along with what he’s learned in the process of rebuilding his life, starting with a simple but easily forgotten truth: Every day is a gift.

BLOG

In the age of the Zoom meeting, Reveca Torres quickly realized that she could now make first impressions without anyone knowing she’s a wheelchair user. While initially she was excited that people wouldn’t make assumptions about her ability based on what they saw, she noticed that she was purposely finding ways to show her quad hands or her wheelchair in meetings. “So many times, I have wanted to hide my disability, but now I don’t want that part of my identity to be unseen.”

