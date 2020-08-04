Welcome to New Mobility’s biweekly newsletter. To receive via email (mobile-friendly), subscribe here.

NEW ISSUE



Behind every sign and slogan are the stories that give a movement meaning. We weren’t sure what stories Black wheelchair users would tell about the intersection of race and disability — so we asked. Thirteen people answered the call, sharing both unique perspectives and common themes of wheeling while Black. Alex Jackson hosts a roundtable discussion, Harvey Ross and Evita Rush discuss marching for justice and access, wheelchair users around the country share their personal stories, and James Ainsworth sees the intersections of race and disability as a societal mirror.

NEWS



A mainstream show that’s breaking new ground in disability portrayal; a new and (somewhat) affordable off-road wheelchair built by one of YouTube’s biggest stars; the best places to work if you have a disability; a SMOOV new power assist product — and more. Check out the latest disability news, media and tech.

ADA. THE T-SHIRT



Our good friends at the hit band Portugal. The Man have created a cool new T-shirt inspired by disability-rights movement’s revolutionary origins to honor the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Check out the design here and get your own. All proceeds go to support the programs of United Spinal Association.

PRO TIPS

Let’s face it, now isn’t the best time for international travel. To help ease your restlessness, Lilly Longshore offers up some U.S. doppelgangers for beautiful foreign destinations: Try Skagit Valley, Washington, instead of the tulip fields of the Netherlands, Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave instead of the karst caves of Slovenia, and Ohio Amish Country instead of the pastoral beauty of Bavaria. Pack up the station wagon with masks, hand sani and lederhosen, and get road-tripping to the old country close to home.

Even if you live in a state with mandatory mask rules, it’s almost impossible to go into a business without encountering customers who can’t be bothered with covering their faces. Sheri Denkensohn-Trott breaks down how to advocate for your safety without further putting yourself at risk.

